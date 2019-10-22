Paccar: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) _ Paccar Inc. (PCAR) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $607.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Bellevue, Washington-based company said it had net income of $1.75.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.62 per share.

The truck maker posted revenue of $6.37 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $6 billion, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.86 billion.

Paccar shares have climbed 28% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen 20%. The stock has increased 21% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PCAR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PCAR