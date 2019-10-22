PS Business Parks: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

GLENDALE, Calif. (AP) _ PS Business Parks Inc. (PSB) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its third quarter.

The real estate investment trust, based in Glendale, California, said it had funds from operations of $59.7 million, or $1.71 per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $26.3 million, or 96 cents per share.

The office and industrial space real estate investment trust posted revenue of $108.1 million in the period.

The company's shares have risen 47% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $192.13, a rise of 57% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PSB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PSB