CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|973¼
|974½
|947
|956½
|—20
|Sep
|985
|987
|960¾
|968½
|—20¼
|Dec
|1000¾
|1002¼
|977
|984
|—20¼
|Mar
|1011
|1012¼
|987¾
|994
|—21
|May
|1016
|1016
|992½
|998½
|—20¼
|Jul
|998¾
|999
|978
|984
|—18
|Sep
|973
|982½
|967¼
|973¾
|—16½
|Dec
|971¾
|975½
|961½
|970½
|—14
|Mar
|955
|962½
|955
|955
|—16¼
|May
|950
|954
|941¼
|941¼
|—12¼
|Jul
|915¼
|915¼
|912
|912
|—16
|Est. sales 53,194.
|Wed.'s sales 116,561
|Wed.'s open int 317,785
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|767¼
|767¼
|744¼
|750¼
|—17¾
|Sep
|700
|700¾
|668½
|673¼
|—28¾
|Dec
|692
|692¾
|657½
|662¼
|—31½
|Mar
|696¾
|697½
|663
|667½
|—31½
|May
|697¼
|697¼
|665¼
|670
|—30½
|Jul
|693½
|693½
|661¾
|666¾
|—29¾
|Sep
|640¼
|641½
|621½
|624¼
|—23¾
|Dec
|625¾
|625¾
|604½
|606¾
|—20¼
|Mar
|627¼
|627¼
|611¾
|612½
|—20½
|May
|626
|626
|621¾
|621¾
|—13¼
|Jul
|623
|625
|621¼
|621½
|—11½
|Dec
|557
|557
|547
|547
|—13½
|Dec
|530
|530
|524
|524
|—9¾
|Est. sales 280,565.
|Wed.'s sales 387,253
|Wed.'s open int 1,481,022
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|619
|621¼
|595
|596¼
|—25½
|Sep
|587¾
|587¾
|556
|556
|—28½
|Dec
|584¾
|584¾
|550¼
|550¾
|—31¾
|Mar
|550½
|550½
|546
|546
|—34
|May
|556
|556
|556
|556
|—20¼
|Jul
|555¼
|555¼
|555¼
|555¼
|—20
|Est. sales 512.
|Wed.'s sales 755
|Wed.'s open int 2,955
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|1654
|1655½
|1600¼
|1605¼
|—47½
|Aug
|1565
|1566
|1515¾
|1520
|—44
|Sep
|1493¾
|1493¾
|1447¾
|1452
|—41¼
|Nov
|1477¾
|1478½
|1427
|1430¾
|—45¾
|Jan
|1481¼
|1483
|1432¼
|1437¼
|—43¾
|Mar
|1478
|1478
|1428¾
|1433½
|—42
|May
|1477
|1477
|1430
|1435
|—40¼
|Jul
|1471¼
|1471¼
|1428½
|1433¼
|—39¾
|Nov
|1372
|1373
|1342
|1346½
|—26
|Jan
|1356¾
|1359
|1356¾
|1359
|—16¼
|Nov
|1312½
|1312½
|1290½
|1290½
|—23¾
|Nov
|1289
|1289
|1268
|1268
|—23¼
|Est. sales 177,850.
|Wed.'s sales 249,020
|Wed.'s open int 737,056
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Jul
|71.00
|71.12
|69.05
|70.12
|—.54
|Aug
|69.20
|69.26
|67.25
|68.08
|—.80
|Sep
|68.42
|68.42
|66.46
|67.14
|—.97
|Oct
|67.92
|67.92
|65.94
|66.57
|—1.10
|Dec
|67.74
|67.75
|65.65
|66.29
|—1.18
|Jan
|67.61
|67.61
|65.46
|66.05
|—1.22
|Mar
|67.21
|67.21
|65.08
|65.58
|—1.24
|May
|66.38
|66.62
|64.79
|65.23
|—1.17
|Jul
|65.45
|65.78
|64.50
|64.78
|—1.15
|Aug
|65.05
|65.05
|64.00
|64.19
|—1.05
|Sep
|64.30
|64.30
|63.51
|63.62
|—1.05
|Dec
|63.30
|63.79
|62.75
|62.75
|—1.38
|Jul
|62.30
|62.30
|62.30
|62.30
|—1.33
|Aug
|63.50
|63.50
|63.50
|63.50
|Oct
|63.00
|63.00
|63.00
|63.00
|—.10
|Dec
|63.00
|63.00
|62.50
|62.50
|—.43
|Est. sales 96,840.
|Wed.'s sales 169,537
|Wed.'s open int 388,872,
|up 1,553
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Jul
|432.50
|434.60
|423.30
|424.20
|—8.20
|Aug
|413.50
|416.50
|403.90
|404.30
|—11.00
|Sep
|403.80
|403.80
|390.00
|390.70
|—13.50
|Oct
|397.90
|397.90
|384.40
|385.10
|—12.80
|Dec
|399.70
|400.10
|386.20
|387.10
|—12.80
|Jan
|398.10
|398.10
|385.90
|387.00
|—12.30
|Mar
|393.00
|393.00
|382.50
|383.30
|—11.70
|May
|388.80
|388.80
|381.50
|381.60
|—11.50
|Jul
|385.20
|386.60
|382.60
|383.80
|—8.30
|Aug
|380.00
|386.00
|378.90
|380.00
|—6.60
|Sep
|372.80
|377.20
|372.00
|373.00
|—5.80
|Oct
|365.60
|367.90
|365.30
|365.30
|—4.30
|Dec
|368.80
|368.80
|363.90
|364.70
|—5.20
|Est. sales 102,343.
|Wed.'s sales 108,802
|Wed.'s open int 401,460