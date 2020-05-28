CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 505¼ 508¼ 503¾ 506¼ +1¾
Sep 509¼ 511¼ 507¼ 509½ +1½
Dec 518½ 520 516½ 518¾ +1½
Mar 525¾ 528 524½ 527¼ +2
May 528 531 528 530½ +2
Jul 526½ 528 525½ 528 +1¾
Dec 539 540 538½ 539½ ¼
Est. sales 32,884. Wed.'s sales 68,541
Wed.'s open int 389,324, up 2,108
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 320¼ 326¼ 319½ 325¼ +4¾
Sep 325½ 330 323¾ 329¼ +4
Dec 334½ 338¼ 333 337¾ +3¼
Mar 346½ 350 345¼ 349½ +3
May 354 356¾ 352½ 356½ +2½
Jul 359¼ 361½ 357¾ 361¼ +2
Sep 358¾ 361½ 358¾ 361½ +2¾
Dec 365¾ 368 364¼ 367½ +2
Mar 374½ 374½ 374½ 374½ ½
Dec 374½ 374½ 374½ 374½ ¾
Est. sales 122,985. Wed.'s sales 109,554
Wed.'s open int 1,472,908, up 7,169
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 326¾ 330 325½ 327 ½
Dec 275 277¾ 275 277
Est. sales 168. Wed.'s sales 585
Wed.'s open int 5,421, up 369
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 848½ 852¼ 838¾ 842¼ —6¼
Aug 849¼ 853½ 840¾ 844¾ —5½
Sep 849¾ 853 841½ 845 —5½
Nov 855 858½ 847¼ 850¾ —4¾
Jan 858¼ 861¾ 850¾ 854 —5
Mar 854¾ 858¾ 847 850 —5¾
May 854 859¼ 847¼ 849¼ —6
Jul 862¼ 867 855½ 857¼ —6
Sep 853 853 853 853 —6½
Nov 858¼ 860½ 850 851¼ —6
Est. sales 86,132. Wed.'s sales 154,590
Wed.'s open int 871,948
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
Jul 27.57 27.66 26.99 27.13 —.47
Aug 27.75 27.85 27.18 27.31 —.48
Sep 27.91 27.95 27.35 27.46 —.50
Oct 28.14 28.14 27.51 27.63 —.49
Dec 28.45 28.52 27.85 28.00 —.46
Jan 28.61 28.66 28.04 28.17 —.48
Mar 28.72 28.76 28.20 28.30 —.48
May 28.81 28.82 28.40 28.45 —.47
Jul 29.10 29.13 28.61 28.66 —.47
Oct 28.99 29.04 28.68 28.74 —.51
Dec 29.42 29.42 28.88 28.90 —.50
Est. sales 39,002. Wed.'s sales 103,592
Wed.'s open int 476,707
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
Jul 282.20 283.70 281.50 283.40 +1.40
Aug 284.80 286.00 283.90 285.60 +1.20
Sep 286.70 287.80 286.00 287.70 +1.00
Oct 289.00 289.40 287.80 289.20 +.70
Dec 292.20 293.40 291.00 292.60 +.40
Jan 293.20 294.30 292.10 293.40 +.20
Mar 291.50 292.50 290.40 291.50
May 291.60 291.60 289.80 290.80 +.20
Jul 293.60 294.20 292.40 293.10
Aug 294.50 294.50 293.30 294.00 +.10
Sep 294.50 294.50 293.20 293.70 +.10
Oct 292.60 292.60 291.90 292.40 +.10
Dec 293.40 293.40 292.80 293.30 +.30
Est. sales 35,475. Wed.'s sales 75,103
Wed.'s open int 455,186, up 6,308