OHR: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Ohr Pharmaceutical Inc. (NBSE) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.1 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 40 cents per share.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company's shares hit $4.88. A year ago, they were trading at $3.27.

