https://www.trumbulltimes.com/business/article/OFS-Capital-3Q-Earnings-Snapshot-15707019.php
OFS Capital: 3Q Earnings Snapshot
CHICAGO (AP) _ OFS Capital Corp. (OFS) on Friday reported third-quarter earnings of $16.8 million.
The Chicago-based company said it had net income of $1.25 per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, came to 20 cents per share.
The management investment company posted revenue of $10.5 million in the period.
The company's shares closed at $3.98. A year ago, they were trading at $11.90.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OFS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OFS
View Comments