OFS Capital: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) _ OFS Capital Corp. (OFS) on Friday reported third-quarter profit of $1.8 million.

The Chicago-based company said it had profit of 13 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to 36 cents per share.

The management investment company posted revenue of $13.9 million in the period.

OFS Capital shares have climbed 13% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased roughly 6% in the last 12 months.

