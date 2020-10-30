Novan: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (AP) _ Novan Inc. (NOVN) on Friday reported a loss of $8.4 million in its third quarter.

The Morrisville, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents per share.

The drug development company posted revenue of $1.3 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at 47 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $2.35.

