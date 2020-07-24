NextEra Energy Partners: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

JUNO BEACH, Fla. (AP) _ NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) on Friday reported second-quarter net income of $127 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Juno Beach, Florida-based company said it had profit of 69 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 50 cents per share.

The limited partnership for clean-energy projects posted revenue of $253 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $332.8 million.

NextEra Energy Partners shares have climbed 11% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 16% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NEP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NEP