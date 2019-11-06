New York Times: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

FILE- In this June 28, 2018, file photo, a police officer stands guard outside The New York Times building in New York. The New York Times Co. reports financial results Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019. FILE- In this June 28, 2018, file photo, a police officer stands guard outside The New York Times building in New York. The New York Times Co. reports financial results Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019. Photo: Mary Altaffer, AP Photo: Mary Altaffer, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close New York Times: 3Q Earnings Snapshot 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Times Co. (NYT) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $16.4 million.

The New York-based company said it had profit of 10 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, came to 12 cents per share.

The newspaper publisher posted revenue of $428.5 million in the period.

New York Times shares have climbed 43% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 14% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NYT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NYT