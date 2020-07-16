Netflix: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

LOS GATOS, Calif. (AP) _ Netflix Inc. (NFLX) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $720.2 million.

The Los Gatos, California-based company said it had profit of $1.59 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.84 per share.

The internet video service posted revenue of $6.15 billion in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.08 billion.

For the current quarter ending in October, Netflix said it expects revenue in the range of $6.33 billion. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $6.37 billion.

Netflix shares have climbed 63% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has declined 0.5%. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $527.32, a climb of 44% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NFLX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NFLX