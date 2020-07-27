NXP: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

EINDHOVEN, Netherlands (AP) _ NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) on Monday reported a second-quarter loss of $214 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Eindhoven, Netherlands-based company said it had a loss of 77 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 70 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 85 cents per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $1.82 billion in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.81 billion.

For the current quarter ending in October, NXP said it expects revenue in the range of $1.9 billion to $2.1 billion.

NXP shares have decreased 5.5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $120.24, a rise of 18% in the last 12 months.

