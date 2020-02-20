Morningstar: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) _ Morningstar Inc. (MORN) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $27.6 million.

The Chicago-based company said it had profit of 64 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 94 cents per share.

The investment research firm posted revenue of $332.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $152 million, or $3.52 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.18 billion.

Morningstar shares have increased nearly 9% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $164.72, a rise of 31% in the last 12 months.

