Morningstar: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) _ Morningstar Inc. (MORN) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $23.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had profit of 55 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 84 cents per share.

The investment research firm posted revenue of $324 million in the period.

Morningstar shares have decreased 3% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $146.54, a climb of 1.5% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MORN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MORN