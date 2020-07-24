Moog: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Moog Inc. (MOG.A) on Friday reported a fiscal third-quarter loss of $14.4 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 44 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 93 cents per share.

The aerospace contractor posted revenue of $657.5 million in the period.

Moog shares have dropped 37% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 43% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MOG.A at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MOG.A