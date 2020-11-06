Montage Resources: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

IRVING, Texas (AP) _ Montage Resources Corporation (MR) on Thursday reported a third-quarter loss of $92.2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Irving, Texas-based company said it had a loss of $2.56. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and asset impairment costs, were 48 cents per share.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $115.4 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at $4.87. A year ago, they were trading at $4.81.

