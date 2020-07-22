Microsoft: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

REDMOND, Wash. (AP) _ Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $11.2 billion.

The Redmond, Washington-based company said it had net income of $1.46 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.38 per share.

The software maker posted revenue of $38.03 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $36.59 billion.

Microsoft shares have risen 34% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed slightly more than 1%. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $211.75, a rise of 53% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MSFT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MSFT