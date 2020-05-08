MicroVision: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

REDMOND, Wash. (AP) _ MicroVision Inc. (MVIS) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.9 million in its first quarter.

The Redmond, Washington-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents per share.

The maker of drivers for miniature video displays posted revenue of $1.5 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at 84 cents. A year ago, they were trading at 99 cents.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MVIS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MVIS