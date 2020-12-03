Methode: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) _ Methode Electronics Inc. (MEI) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $38.6 million.

The Chicago-based company said it had profit of $1.01 per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and non-recurring costs, were $1.17 per share.

The maker of electrical components for the auto and computer industries posted revenue of $300.8 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in February, Methode said it expects revenue in the range of $265 million to $285 million.

Methode shares have declined 9% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined roughly 2% in the last 12 months.

