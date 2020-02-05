MetLife: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ MetLife Inc. (MET) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $536 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 58 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.98 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.40 per share.

The insurer posted revenue of $17.14 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $18.15 billion.

MetLife shares have increased 1% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed 3%. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $51.53, a rise of 14% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MET at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MET