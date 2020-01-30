Meritor: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

TROY, Mich. (AP) _ Meritor Inc. (MTOR) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $39 million.

The Troy, Michigan-based company said it had profit of 48 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses and restructuring costs, came to 64 cents per share.

The supplier of parts for commercial vehicles and heavy equipment posted revenue of $901 million in the period.

Meritor expects full-year earnings to be $2.75 per share, with revenue expected to be $3.7 billion.

Meritor shares have decreased 11% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 12% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MTOR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MTOR