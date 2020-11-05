Melco: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

HONG KONG (AP) _ Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd. (MLCO) on Thursday reported a third-quarter loss of $331.6 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Hong Kong-based company said it had a loss of 70 cents per share. Losses, adjusted to extinguish debt and for non-recurring costs, were 66 cents per share.

The casino company posted revenue of $212.9 million in the period.

Melco shares have declined 30% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 26% in the last 12 months.

