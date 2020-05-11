Medley: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Medley Capital Corp. (MCC) on Monday reported a loss of $78.9 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of $1.45 per share. Losses, adjusted for investment costs, came to 8 cents per share.

The investment firm posted revenue of $5.3 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company's shares hit 54 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $3.24.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MCC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MCC