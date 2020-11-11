Medicure: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) _ Medicure Inc. (MCUJF) on Wednesday reported a loss of $786,000 in its third quarter.

The Winnipeg, Manitoba-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $2.7 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company's shares hit 59 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $3.93.

