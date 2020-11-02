https://www.trumbulltimes.com/business/article/Medallion-Financial-3Q-Earnings-Snapshot-15693433.php
Medallion Financial: 3Q Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ Medallion Financial Corp. (MFIN) on Monday reported a third-quarter loss of $23.6 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.
On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 97 cents.
The business development company posted revenue of $38.4 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $30 million.
The company's shares closed at $2.63. A year ago, they were trading at $6.84.
