McEwen: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) _ McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) on Thursday reported a loss of $19.8 million in its second quarter.

The Toronto-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents per share.

The gold and silver mining company posted revenue of $18.3 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at $1.42. A year ago, they were trading at $1.91.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MUX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MUX