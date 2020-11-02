Matson: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

HONOLULU (AP) _ Matson Inc. (MATX) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $70.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Honolulu-based company said it had net income of $1.63.

The ocean transportation and logistics services company posted revenue of $645.2 million in the period.

Matson shares have increased 28% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $52.15, a rise of 37% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MATX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MATX