MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

VONORE, Tenn. (AP) _ MasterCraft Boat Holdings (MCFT) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $9.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Vonore, Tennessee-based company said it had profit of 51 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 58 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 33 cents per share.

The sport boats maker posted revenue of $103.7 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $96.2 million.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. shares have climbed 39% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 27% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MCFT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MCFT