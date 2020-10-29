Marlin: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

MT. LAUREL, N.J. (AP) _ Marlin Business Services Corp. (MRLN) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $2.7 million.

The Mt. Laurel, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of 23 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 27 cents per share.

The provider of equipment financing services posted revenue of $25.2 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $20.5 million.

Marlin shares have dropped 68% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $7.01, a decrease of 71% in the last 12 months.

