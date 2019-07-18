Markets Right Now: Netflix leads stocks lower on Wall Street

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

Stocks are moving lower on Wall Street as a big miss in subscriber numbers by Netflix pulls down communications companies.

Netflix plunged 11.4% Thursday after saying its subscriber additions for the April-June period were far below its forecasts. The shortfall came after Netflix raised its prices.

Technology stocks also fell. Qualcomm lost 1.8% after European regulators fined the chipmaker $271 million and accused it of predatory pricing.

Union Pacific rose 4.5% after the railroad operator reported earnings that were far better than analysts were expecting. That came as a relief a day after rival CSX cut its revenue outlook.

The S&P 500 fell 10 points, or 0.4%, to 2,973.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 141 points, or 0.5%, to 27,080. The Nasdaq fell 48 points, or 0.6%, to 8,136.

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are slipping in early trading on Wall Street, dragged down by communications companies after Netflix reported a big miss in its subscriber numbers.

Netflix plunged 9.4% in early trading Thursday after saying its subscriber additions for the April-June period were far below its forecasts. The shortfall came after the service raised its prices.

Railroad operator Union Pacific rose 4.5% after reporting earnings that came in well ahead of what analysts were expecting. That came as a welcome relief a day after rival CSX cut its revenue outlook for the year.

The S&P 500 index fell 3 points, or 0.1%, to 2,981.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 36 points, or 0.1%, to 27,182. The Nasdaq fell 9 points, or 0.1%, to 8,175.