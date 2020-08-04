Marcus: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) _ Marcus Corp. (MCS) on Tuesday reported a second-quarter loss of $27 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Milwaukee-based company said it had a loss of 89 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.40 per share.

The operator of movie theaters, hotels and resorts posted revenue of $7.9 million in the period.

Marcus shares have decreased 58% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 60% in the last 12 months.

