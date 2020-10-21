Manchester United: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

MANCHESTER, Britain (AP) _ Manchester United PLC (MANU) on Wednesday reported a loss of $45.3 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Manchester, Britain-based company said it had a loss of 28 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 27 cents per share.

The soccer club posted revenue of $101.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $29.3 million, or 18 cents per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $641.8 million.

Manchester United shares have declined 33% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 18% in the last 12 months.

