Malvern Bancorp: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

PAOLI, Pa. (AP) _ Malvern Bancorp Inc. (MLVF) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $2.5 million.

The Paoli, Pennsylvania-based bank said it had earnings of 33 cents per share.

The holding company for Malvern Federal Savings Bank posted revenue of $12.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $7.4 million, beating Street forecasts.

Malvern Bancorp shares have fallen slightly more than 8% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased slightly more than 8% in the last 12 months.

