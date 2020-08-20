MTS: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

MOSCOW (AP) _ Mobile TeleSystems OAO (MBT) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $162.6 million.

The Moscow-based company said it had net income of 18 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to 15 cents per share.

The telecommunications company posted revenue of $1.63 billion in the period.

MTS shares have decreased nearly 7% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 25% in the last 12 months.

