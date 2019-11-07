MSG Networks: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ MSG Networks Inc. (MSGN) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $43.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 57 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 58 cents per share.

The media company posted revenue of $161 million in the period.

MSG Networks shares have declined 27% since the beginning of the year.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MSGN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MSGN