MSCI: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ MSCI Inc. (MSCI) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $122.8 million.

The New York-based company said it had profit of $1.44 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.67 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.63 per share.

The maker of software tools to help portfolio managers make investment decisions posted revenue of $406.6 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $403.7 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $563.6 million, or $6.59 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.56 billion.

MSCI shares have risen slightly more than 9% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 76% in the last 12 months.

