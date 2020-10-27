MSC Industrial: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) _ MSC Industrial Direct Co. (MSM) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $52.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Melville, New York-based company said it had net income of 94 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.09 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 96 cents per share.

The distributor of industrial tools and supplies posted revenue of $747.7 million in the period, matching Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $251.1 million, or $4.51 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.19 billion.

MSC Industrial shares have decreased 16% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 12% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MSM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MSM