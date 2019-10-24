MSC Industrial: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) _ MSC Industrial Direct Co. (MSM) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $66.6 million.

The Melville, New York-based company said it had net income of $1.20 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.30 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.23 per share.

The distributor of industrial tools and supplies posted revenue of $842.7 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $840 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $288.9 million, or $5.20 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.36 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, MSC Industrial expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.15 to $1.21. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $1.28.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $811 million to $827 million for the fiscal first quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $846.8 million.

MSC Industrial shares have dropped 3% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen slightly more than 6% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MSM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MSM