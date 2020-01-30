https://www.trumbulltimes.com/business/article/MSB-Financial-4Q-Earnings-Snapshot-15017996.php
MSB Financial: 4Q Earnings Snapshot
MILLINGTON, N.J. (AP) _ MSB Financial Corp. (MSBF) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $1.3 million.
The Millington, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of 25 cents per share.
The bank holding company posted revenue of $6.5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $4.8 million.
MSB Financial shares have declined almost 5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $17.12, a drop of 4% in the last 12 months.
