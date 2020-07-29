MKS Instruments: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) _ MKS Instruments Inc. (MKSI) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $73.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Andover, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of $1.33. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.62 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.16 per share.

The maker of analysis and processing equipment for semiconductor companies posted revenue of $544.3 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $488.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, MKS Instruments expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.55 to $1.95.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $535 million to $585 million for the fiscal third quarter.

MKS Instruments shares have risen 14% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $124.91, an increase of 42% in the last 12 months.

