MFA Financial: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ MFA Financial Inc. (MFA) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $95.6 million.

The New York-based company said it had profit of 20 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 18 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $142.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $56.9 million.

MFA Financial shares have risen 13% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 10% in the last 12 months.

