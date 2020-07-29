M/I Homes: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) _ M/I Homes Inc. (MHO) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $54.5 million.

The Columbus, Ohio-based company said it had profit of $1.89 per share.

The homebuilder posted revenue of $714.2 million in the period.

M/I Homes shares have climbed slightly since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 13% in the last 12 months.

