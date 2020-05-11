LogicBio Therapeutics: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) _ LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (LOGC) on Monday reported a loss of $9.5 million in its first quarter.

The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 41 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 48 cents per share.

The genome editing company posted revenue of $1 million in the period.

LogicBio Therapeutics shares have declined nearly 6% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $6.78, a drop of 51% in the last 12 months.

