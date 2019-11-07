LivePerson: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) on Thursday reported a loss of $25.9 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 41 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 22 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 7 cents per share.

The customer-service technology company posted revenue of $75.2 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $74.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, LivePerson said it expects revenue in the range of $77 million to $80 million.

The company expects full-year results to range from a loss of $1.51 per share to a loss of $1.45 per share, with revenue ranging from $289.5 million to $292.5 million.

LivePerson shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $40.41, a climb of 77% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LPSN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LPSN