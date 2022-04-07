Live Updates | G7 nations vow to keep pressure on Russia The Associated Press April 7, 2022 Updated: April 7, 2022 8:31 a.m.
1 of6 An heavily damaged apartment building following a Russian attack in the center of Borodyanka, Ukraine, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. Ukrainian authorities are poring over the grisly aftermath of alleged Russian atrocities around Kyiv, as both sides prepare for an all-out push by Moscow's forces to seize Ukraine’s industrial east. Efrem Lukatsky/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 Refugees have a meal after fleeing the war from neighbouring Ukraine at the border crossing in Medyka, southeastern Poland, Thursday, April 7, 2022. Sergei Grits/AP Show More Show Less
3 of6 Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a visit to Hinkley Point C nuclear power station construction site in Somerset, England, Thursday, April 7, 2022. Britain plans to build eight new nuclear reactors and expand production of wind energy as it seeks to reduce dependence on oil and natural gas from Russia and other foreign suppliers following the invasion of Ukraine. (Finnbarr Webster/Pool Photo via AP) Finnbarr Webster/AP Show More Show Less
4 of6 In this satellite photo from Planet Labs PBC, a Ukrainian naval vessel and a nearby building burn in the besieged city of Mariupol, Ukraine, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. The photo appears to show the Ukrainian command ship Donbas burning at the port in Mariupol, as a nearby building also burned around 2:30 p.m. local time Wednesday. A cause for the fire remained unclear. (Planet Labs PBC via AP) Show More Show Less
5 of6 Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, left, and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speak with the media as they arrive for a meeting of NATO foreign ministers at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Thursday, April 7, 2022. NATO foreign ministers are meeting to discuss how to bolster their support to Ukraine, including by supplying weapons to the conflict-torn country, without being drawn into a wider war with Russia. Olivier Matthys Show More Show Less
6 of6 Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, left, walks with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg as they arrive for a meeting of NATO foreign ministers at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Thursday, April 7, 2022. NATO foreign ministers are meeting to discuss how to bolster their support to Ukraine, including by supplying weapons to the conflict-torn country, without being drawn into a wider war with Russia. Olivier Matthys Show More Show Less
BRUSSELS — The Group of Seven major world powers are warning Russia they will keep ramping up sanctions until its troops leave Ukraine and that those responsible for alleged war crimes will be prosecuted.
G7 foreign ministers vowed Thursday to “sustain and increase pressure on Russia by imposing coordinated additional restrictive measures to effectively thwart Russian abilities to continue the aggression against Ukraine.”
Written By
The Associated Press