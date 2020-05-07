Live Nation: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) _ Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) on Thursday reported a loss of $184.8 million in its first quarter.

The Beverly Hills, California-based company said it had a loss of 94 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 68 cents per share.

The ticket seller and concert promoter posted revenue of $1.37 billion in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.46 billion.

Live Nation shares have declined 45% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $39.37, a decline of 38% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LYV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LYV