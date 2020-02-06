Lions Gate: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) _ Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (LGF.A) on Thursday reported a loss of $91.2 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Monica, California-based company said it had a loss of 42 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 14 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 22 cents per share.

The motion picture producer and distributor posted revenue of $998.5 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $926.6 million.

Lions Gate shares have fallen slightly more than 5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $10.09, a drop of 39% in the last 12 months.

