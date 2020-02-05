Liberty Oilfield Services: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) _ Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (LBRT) on Wednesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $12.1 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Denver-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 4 cents per share.

The provider of hydraulic fracturing services posted revenue of $398 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $419 million.

Liberty Oilfield Services shares have dropped 20% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $8.87, a decline of 44% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LBRT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LBRT