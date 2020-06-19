Libbey: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) _ Libbey Inc. (LBYYQ) on Friday reported a loss of $78.7 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Toledo, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of $3.45. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, came to $1.67 per share.

The glass tableware producer posted revenue of $151.2 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at 10 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $1.66.

