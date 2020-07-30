https://www.trumbulltimes.com/business/article/Lawson-Products-2Q-Earnings-Snapshot-15445579.php
Lawson Products: 2Q Earnings Snapshot
CHICAGO (AP) _ Lawson Products Inc. (LAWS) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $619,000.
On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had net income of 7 cents.
The industrial products and tools maker posted revenue of $72.1 million in the period.
Lawson Products shares have fallen 43% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 29% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LAWS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LAWS
View Comments